Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 75,417 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $58,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,836 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,986,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BrightView by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 146,717 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after buying an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

BV stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

