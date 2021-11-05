Vanguard Group Inc. Has $57.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $57,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.