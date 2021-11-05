Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of National Presto Industries worth $57,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 80.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 599.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NPK stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.64.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

