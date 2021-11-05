Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 42,365 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of QAD worth $54,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 150,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of QAD by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

