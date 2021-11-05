Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Increased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after buying an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after buying an additional 488,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after buying an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

