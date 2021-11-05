Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Vapotherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,541. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $604.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Vapotherm news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $687,539 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.