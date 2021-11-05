Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $358.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

