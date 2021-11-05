Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas updated its Q4 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

VTR stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 3,902,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

