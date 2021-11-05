Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 131.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

