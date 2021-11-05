Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

Shares of VSTM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 81,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $491.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verastem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 316.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Verastem worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

