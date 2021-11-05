Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.80

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 2440847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several research firms have commented on VWDRY. Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

