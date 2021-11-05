ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

