ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

