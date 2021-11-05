Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.48

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 1194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

