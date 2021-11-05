Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $12.64 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Vicarious Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. is a recently formed company whose business purpose is merger and acquisitions in the consumer sector. The company’s objective is to identify a target business that is under-valued relative to its potential and ready for transformative improvement.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.