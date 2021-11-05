Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

VCTR traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 180,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

