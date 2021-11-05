VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.98 and last traded at $58.98. 3,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62.

