VideoCoin (VID) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $64.67 million and $95,088.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,339,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

