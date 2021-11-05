Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $158,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.

VIR stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

