Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,403. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of -1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,013 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

