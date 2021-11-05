Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Sells $2,377,840.92 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30.

V stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day moving average is $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

