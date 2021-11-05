Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 13512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.