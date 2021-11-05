VNX (VNXLU) Market Capitalization Reaches $293,700.51

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, VNX has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $293,700.51 and $4,012.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00244900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00096515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VNX

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

