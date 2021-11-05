Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.78 ($76.21).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €53.54 ($62.99) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.67. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

