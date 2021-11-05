VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $118,700.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli purchased 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

Shares of VOXX opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at $198,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

