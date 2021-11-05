Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $41,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.65 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

