VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.25% of VSE worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VSE by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $729.41 million, a PE ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

