Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0257

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $11.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00616454 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,655,734 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

