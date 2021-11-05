Walker & Dunlop, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,402. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

