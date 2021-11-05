Warburg Research Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €213.71 ($251.43).

Shares of MTX opened at €190.85 ($224.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €192.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €202.09. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €160.55 ($188.88) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

