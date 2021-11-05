Warburg Research Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JEN. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.57 ($40.67).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €34.34 ($40.40) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €20.02 ($23.55) and a one year high of €33.82 ($39.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

