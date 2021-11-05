Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.88. 49,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

