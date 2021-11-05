Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 488.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Waters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $346.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $213.41 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

