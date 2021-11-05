Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 3,985 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:W opened at $255.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

