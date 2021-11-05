Wayfair (NYSE:W) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Shares of W opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.94. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.14.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

