WebDollar Hits Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $153,874.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00088434 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,698,654,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,750,705,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars.

