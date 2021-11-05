WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEC. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of WEC opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

