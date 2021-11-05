WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

