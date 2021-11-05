Wedbush Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

CAKE stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

