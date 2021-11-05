Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hess (HES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) recently:

10/27/2021 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/26/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Hess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

10/6/2021 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HES traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,058. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

