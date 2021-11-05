Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Welbilt updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Welbilt stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Welbilt worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

