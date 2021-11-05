Wells Fargo & Company Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $305.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

