Wells Fargo & Company Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $284.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

NYSE ROK opened at $341.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.76 and a 200 day moving average of $294.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

