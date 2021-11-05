Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,851,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

