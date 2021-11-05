Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of HOWL opened at $15.99 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

