WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $131.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WESCO International has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $137.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37.
In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management grew its position in WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
