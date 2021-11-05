WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $131.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WESCO International has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $137.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management grew its position in WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

