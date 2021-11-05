Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72.

About Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

