Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

