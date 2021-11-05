Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 77,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

