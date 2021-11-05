Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 425,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

