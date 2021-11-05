Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:WMC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 425,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.